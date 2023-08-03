90-year-old man skydives to celebrate his big day

ROCHELLE, Ill. (WIFR) - You could call him a daredevil or a risk taker, but many just call him friend, brother, husband or “Dick”.

23 News talked with a man who conquered a lot more than skydiving for his special day. Richard Jansen has another bucket list item to cross off after he jumped 18,000 feet from a plane for his 90th birthday. The sky diving took place at the Rochelle airport.

“That kind of takes your breath away. You just notice the wind so much because I suppose the plane is going over 100 mph. You jump in the wind and then you’re speed falling,” Richard recalls.

He says what he sees while free falling is incredible. It’s almost like seeing the entire world from above.

“Oh I could see all the farm ground and everything. All the beans, the different beans, roads, cars,” said Richard.

But his birthday wasn’t the only thing they were celebrating. Richard just beat stage four lymphoma after being diagnosed last year.

According to Mayo Clinic, lymphoma is a cancer of the lymphatic system, which is part of the body’s germ-fighting network. The lymphatic system includes the lymph nodes (lymph glands), spleen, thymus gland and bone marrow.

Richard said the chemo he went through drained him of any energy to do his normal activities and unique adventures.

“The biggest problem was I was completely weak for a long time, and I thought well I’ll never do that again,” Richard recalls.

However, by a miracle he was clear of cancer as of recent and was given the strength to take that leap of faith.

“One more successful thing done,” said Richard.

Believe it or not this is actually Richard’s second time jumping from a plane, his first was on his 87th birthday when his wife surprised him with a gift he’s wanted to do.

“Actually we were in South Africa and I said ‘oh by the way when we get home I’ve signed you up to go sky dive,’” said Nancy Jansen, Richards wife.

Richard and Nancy have been married for almost 67 years and have lived many lives together.

Nancy told 23 News the pair have visited South Africa three times, lived in Hawaii briefly and farmed for 20 years. They have always been supportive of each others dreams, even if it does consist of jumping out of a plane.

“I never gave it a second thought,” Nancy recalls about her husband jumping from a plane.

Richard says even from the first time he jumped he never had any anxiety or fear about it. The instructor would tell him to go and he did just that.

“Do it. Get your courage up and do it,” said Richard.

The couple plans on taking a lot more adventures together in the futrue, but for now they will enjoy a nice meal and a beer after their energetic day.

