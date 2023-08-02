You can enter the national parks for free on Friday

The National Park Service is waiving all entrance fees to the national parks on Friday.
The National Park Service is waiving all entrance fees to the national parks on Friday.(Sergei Mutovkin / CC BY-SA 2.0)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Aug. 2, 2023 at 2:37 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – On Friday, the National Park Service is waiving entrance fees at all of its sites in celebration of the third anniversary of the Great American Outdoors Act.

In a news release, the park service said the act is making a big difference in the protection and enjoyment of national parks and other public lands.

The fee waiver on Friday only applies to the cost of entry. It doesn’t apply to fees for camping.

Visitors who plan to be in the park after Friday must pay the regular entrance fee for the remainder of their stay.

The park service is also offering fee-free days this year on Sept. 23 for National Public Lands Day and Nov. 11 for Veterans Day.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Multiple agencies responded Tuesday to the scene on Steele Drive in Machesney Park for aid.
70-year-old worker crushed by concrete pipe in Machesney Park
An 8th grade student had his summer break turned upside down, when what he thought was a...
Winnebago community comes together for James Lewis
Police say the crash happened around 1:30 a.m. Wednesday.
Deadly crash shuts down portion of 20th Street in Rockford
Three people were captured Wednesday on surveillance video in a smash-and-grab burglary at a...
Burglary of South Beloit dispensary sparks investigation
Crews battle the blaze Monday during mid-day traffic.
Vehicle fire, crash stalls traffic at busy Loves Park intersection

Latest News

President Joe Biden responds to reporters as he gets in to his presidential vehicle in Rehoboth...
Biden delays plans to restock nation’s emergency oil reserve
Arrests made
Two brothers face child sexual abuse charges in Rockford
U.S. Capitol Police officers clear a stairwell in the Dirksen Senate Office Building next to...
All clear given after police investigate reports of shooter at Senate office buildings
In this combo image made from photos provided by the United States District Court, Western...
The Pittsburgh synagogue gunman will be sentenced to death for the nation’s worst antisemitic attack
Luke Bryan invited a Colorado girl with terminal cancer backstage.
‘She had the best time’: Luke Bryan invites 7-year-old girl with terminal cancer backstage