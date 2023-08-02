Warm, but quiet trend to continue

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - August is off to a pleasant start in the Stateline, and there’s no reason to believe that’s going to change anytime soon.

Tuesday featured a good deal of sunshine to go along with a few passing clouds from time to time. Those clouds are quickly on their way out, and clearing skies are to move in over time.

Clearing skies are expected this evening. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

That should bode well for viewing of the Sturgeon Supermoon overnight. The moon, given its name due to this being the time when giant sturgeon are most readily caught, will appear larger and brighter than most full moons, as it’s expected to be just over 220,000 miles away from Earth. It’s interesting to note that this is to be the first of two supermoons this month. Another is to take place toward month’s end, making it a Blue Supermoon.

A large full moon will be brightly illuminated overnight. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Looking ahead, quiet weather’s expected for at least the next three days. A good amount of sunshine is expected Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday. At times, there’ll be a few clouds mixed in, but those clouds are extremely unlikely to yield any precipitation. Temperatures are to warm a notch or two the next two days, reaching 87° Wednesday and 89° Thursday. We’ll take a small step back Friday as winds shift back to the northeast.

Sunshine and clouds will be mixed for much of Wednesday. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

A few clouds may pop up from time to time Thursday. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

More sun is ahead Friday, with lower humidity levels. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Copyright 2023 WIFR. All rights reserved.