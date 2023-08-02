Two brothers face child sexual abuse charges in Rockford
Published: Aug. 2, 2023 at 3:42 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A pair of brothers face felony child sexual abuse charges after an investigation by Rockford police.
David Cruz-Santos, 34, and Neptali Cruz-Santos, 33, are charged with predatory criminal sexual assault against multiple victims under the age of 13.
An investigation was launched in June after a report of child sexual abuse was made to Rockford police. David was developed as a suspect and arrested on July 20, while Neptali was arrested on July 26.
Both men were taken to the Winnebago County jail.
