Traffic backed up on I-90 east in Roscoe after semi-truck fire

ROSCOE, Ill. (WIFR) - All eastbound lanes of I-90 at mile marker 5.3 are blocked Wednesday after a semi-truck caught fire.

Traffic is backed up to the state line, though tollway officials report that traffic is getting by on the left shoulder.

First responders dispatched just after 3:45 p.m. to the portion of I-90 just west of Burr Oak Road in Roscoe for aid. No word yet on what caused the fire or if anyone was hurt.

Anyone heading eastbound on I-90 is encouraged to avoid that portion of the road while crews work the scene.

This story is developing and will be updated as information is confirmed.

