Stateline communities celebrate the 40th anniversary of National Night Out

STATELINE, Ill. (WIFR) - It was fun and games for many families and kids at this year’s National Night Out event. With bounce houses and even dunk tanks at the event, it may be easy to get it confused with a fair, but those at the event say they don’t want people to forget the idea behind National Night Out: feeling more comfortable around law enforcement.

“I think it’s always important to interact with law enforcement in a positive light and know that the kids can come to law enforcement when there’s an issue and you know share a meal with them, sit down for hot dogs and chips, and obviously the one-on-one time with them,” said Ogle County Sheriff Brian VanVickle, “Most of them that are here aren’t on duty, they’re here on their own time, so that should speak volumes to the community.”

National Night Out began as a part of the national association of town watch. Back then, the event gave members of the community time to interact with police. 40 years later, the message still holds true.

“These guys kind of go through a lot that we as average citizens probably don’t ever see,” said Patrick Page, a father who took his kids to the Rockford National Night Out, “I think it’s good that we teach our kids that it’s okay to be around a police officer and be able to engage with them and talk with them and feel comfortable.”

Page says he’s grateful for a community event that he can safely bring his kids to.

“I think community was probably the number one thing that helped most of us get through covid because if it wasn’t for the community and some of the resources out there, it probably would have been a little worse,” said Page.

National Night Out was created in the suburbs of Philadelphia in 1984. The first event involved 2.5 million people from 400 communities across 23 states. Today, 38 million are participating in more than 17,000 communities all across the U.S.

The event has been celebrated annually on the first Tuesday of August.

Copyright 2023 WIFR. All rights reserved.