South Carolina officer struck, killed by train while responding to assistance call

Officials say Officer Matthew Hare was killed after he was struck by a train while responding to a call for assistance. (Source: WHNS)
By Anisa Snipes and Gray News staff
Published: Aug. 2, 2023 at 6:11 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EASLEY, S.C. (WHNS/Gray News) - Officials in South Carolina say an investigation is underway after a police officer was killed on train tracks while responding to a call for assistance.

The Easley Police Department said it received a call for assistance on the railroad tracks along East Main Street around 5 a.m. on Wednesday.

While responding, police called North Norfolk Southern to stop all trains in the area.

Officials said one officer with Easley PD was killed along the tracks. The officer was identified as 22-year-old Matthew Hare during a press conference.

Officials say Officer Matthew Hare was killed after he was struck by a train while responding...
Officials say Officer Matthew Hare was killed after he was struck by a train while responding to a call for assistance.(Easley Police Department via CNN Newsource)

According to the Pickens County Coroner’s Office, Hare was trying to get a suicidal person off the tracks when he was hit by an oncoming train. The officer was pronounced dead at the scene.

Multiple law enforcement agencies held a processional Wednesday afternoon to pay their respects to the fallen officer.

Multiple law enforcement agencies held a processional Wednesday afternoon to pay their respects to the fallen officer.

South Carolina Law Enforcement Division has been called to continue the investigation.

WHNS has reached out to Amtrak for a statement regarding the passenger train that is stopped on the tracks in this area.

Copyright 2023 WHNS via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Multiple agencies responded Tuesday to the scene on Steele Drive in Machesney Park for aid.
69-year-old worker crushed by concrete pipe in Machesney Park
An 8th grade student had his summer break turned upside down, when what he thought was a...
Winnebago community comes together for James Lewis
Police say the crash happened around 1:30 a.m. Wednesday.
Rockford man dies after two-vehicle crash on 20th Street
Three people were captured Wednesday on surveillance video in a smash-and-grab burglary at a...
Burglary of South Beloit dispensary sparks investigation
Crews battle the blaze Monday during mid-day traffic.
Vehicle fire, crash stalls traffic at busy Loves Park intersection

Latest News

Mark Anthony Gonzales is accused of entering condos and rubbing woman's feet while they were...
Man arrested for breaking into condos, rubbing women’s feet while they slept
Jeff Antinucci, owner of Charles Street Shoe Repair, repairs a shoe on Aug. 2, 2023, at his...
Charles Street Shoe Repair staying in Rockford
Levings park unveils plans for new concert venue
Rockford will soon be able to rock and roll at a new amphitheater
Dakota teacher faces child porn, unauthorized videotaping charges
Dakota teacher faces child porn, unauthorized videotaping charges