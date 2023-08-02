Shelter in place issued at Senate Office Buildings as Capitol Police respond to ‘concerning 911 call’

By Gray News staff
Published: Aug. 2, 2023 at 2:11 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
WASHINGTON (Gray News) - Capitol Police are asking those inside the Senate Office Buildings to shelter in place as they investigate a “concerning 911 call.”

According to police, they are searching in and around the area after they received a report of a possible active shooter. Capitol Police said they don’t have any confirmed reports of gunshots at this time.

They advised people to stay away as they continue their investigation and for those inside to shelter in place.

Further details have not been provided at this time.

