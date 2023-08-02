Rockford will soon be able to rock and roll at a new amphitheater

By Miriam Nesemeier
Published: Aug. 2, 2023 at 6:24 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Rockford’s Levings Park is proud to announce plans for its new concert venue at 1420 S. Pierpont Ave. Hard Rock Casino, Ringland- Johnson Construction and the Rockford Park District are investing in this venue to make a difference for the community.

The venue will feature a concrete stage, metal roof, upgraded lighting and sound equipment. It will have an 807-square-foot stage, two dressing rooms, and it will all be handicapped accessible.

The construction will begin in August of this year and should be completed before the first summer concert in 2024.

Geno Iafrate, President of Hard Rock Casino Rockford, says the new concert venue will be a platform for cultural enrichment, a hub for local talent, and it will bring communities together.

“It’s going to bring more people to our communities so they can see the beautiful parks that we have, the neighborhood that we have,” Antonio Ramierz Jr. says, coordinator of Domingos En El Parque. “It’s not what people sometimes think it is and just to be able to give a platform for our local artists and talent you know it’s huge and it’s how it’s going to bring our community even more together.”

Victor Rivera, partner of Live at Levings says, “But also for the local talent, it will give them a sense of more entitlement. They’re going to be on a big professional stage. They’re going to be able to perform to the highest of their ability for the community and just continue to elevate and inspire generations just like they have been for the last thirty years.”

For more information on Levings Park click here.

