Rockford native Chad Knaus voted into NASCAR Hall of Fame

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WIFR) - NASCAR announced its three inductees for the Hall of Fame class of 2024 Wednesday, and Rockford native Chad Knaus is headed to Charlotte.

Knaus’ time as a crew chief began at 14 at Rockford Speedway as his dad raced. The family duo won a Great Northern Series Championship and earned a runner-up finish in the NASCAR Winston Racing Series.

After graduating from Jefferson in 1989, Knaus moved to North Carolina not long after to begin a career in racing. The former J-Hawk earned two titles in 1995 and 1997 as a crew member on Jeff Gordon’s team.

Knaus would bounce around various teams and groups from 1997 to 2002 when he became crew chief for then-rookie Jimmie Johnson in the 2002 season. The duo would win seven Cup Series titles including five straight from 2006-2010.

Knaus will go into the NASCAR Hall of Fame next year alongside Jimmie Johnson as the duo were modern-era ballot selections. The 2024 class will be completed by pioneer ballot inductee Donnie Allison.

