Rockford native Chad Knaus voted into NASCAR Hall of Fame

Knaus won seven Cup Series titles as Jimmie Johnson’s crew chief
Jimmie Johnson (left) and Chad Knaus (right) are among the headlining nominees for the NASCAR...
Jimmie Johnson (left) and Chad Knaus (right) are among the headlining nominees for the NASCAR Hall of Fame's Class of 2024.(Terry Renna | AP)
By Michael Tilka
Published: Aug. 2, 2023 at 4:18 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WIFR) - NASCAR announced its three inductees for the Hall of Fame class of 2024 Wednesday, and Rockford native Chad Knaus is headed to Charlotte.

Knaus’ time as a crew chief began at 14 at Rockford Speedway as his dad raced. The family duo won a Great Northern Series Championship and earned a runner-up finish in the NASCAR Winston Racing Series.

After graduating from Jefferson in 1989, Knaus moved to North Carolina not long after to begin a career in racing. The former J-Hawk earned two titles in 1995 and 1997 as a crew member on Jeff Gordon’s team.

Knaus would bounce around various teams and groups from 1997 to 2002 when he became crew chief for then-rookie Jimmie Johnson in the 2002 season. The duo would win seven Cup Series titles including five straight from 2006-2010.

Knaus will go into the NASCAR Hall of Fame next year alongside Jimmie Johnson as the duo were modern-era ballot selections. The 2024 class will be completed by pioneer ballot inductee Donnie Allison.

