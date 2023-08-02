Rockford man dies after two-vehicle crash on 20th Street

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A 34-year-old man is identified after a fatal crash Wednesday.

Oscar Castro died at the scene after police say a vehicle rear-ended his pickup truck in the 4600 block of 20th Street in Rockford. Castro was thrown from the truck during the crash. The identity of the other driver has not been released.

Police shut down the portion of road near IL-251 on Rockford’s southeast side for hours during clean up.

Rockford police say the fatal accident happened before 1:30 a.m. in the 4500 block of 20th Street.

Fatal Traffic Crash: Rockford Police Department is investigating a fatal traffic accident in the 4500 block of 20th St. The roadway will be shut down for an extended period of time. Please avoid the area at this time. — RockfordILPolice (@RockfordPD) August 2, 2023

