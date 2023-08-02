Registration is open for the upcoming RAMP Center for Independent Living events

By Conor Hollingsworth
Published: Aug. 2, 2023 at 4:54 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - About 1 in 4 people are living with a disability here in the United States. The goal for the folks at RAMP Center for Independent Living is to build an inclusive community, encouraging people living with these disabilities to reach their full potential.

To do that, the organization must raise money through various events. 23 News Anchor Conor Hollingsworth catches up with Abby Finley, a development associate with RAMP, to preview what fundraisers they have coming up.

