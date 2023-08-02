Meteor in the mountains: Hundreds report bright light, loud noise overnight

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - If you were awake just after 2 a.m. on Wednesday morning, you might have seen a bright light or heard a rumble. WYMT Chief Forecaster Brandon Robinson heard one and he was not alone.

Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 11

People from across the mountains, and even from other states, started sending messages once we asked for reports on social media.

Based off those reports and the video we’re about to show you, we can believe a meteor is our culprit. There have been no reports of damage, so it appears the rumble we heard was the sonic boom of it coming through our atmosphere.

In the video from a security camera at Machaela Lee’s house near the Kentucky/Virginia state line, you can see the bright light and then see what appears to be a fireball on the windshield of both cars.

Machaela Lee captured this video on one of her security cameras near the Kentucky/Virginia state line early Wednesday morning.

In two videos we received Wednesday morning, you can actually see the meteor falling through the sky. The first one is from WYMT Weather Spotter Johnnie Nicholson.

The second is from one of the dispatchers at Leslie County 911. It was taken from the security camera at his house in the Helton community.

This video was captured on a security camera in the Helton community from one of the dispatchers at Leslie County 911.

This last one comes from a camera at our transmitter site in Perry County. In it, you can see the flash and then just a little bit of the breakup.

This video was captured by one of our security cameras at our transmitter site in Perry County.

How cool is that?

Astronomers at the Eastern Kentucky University Planetarium say that what the region saw was likely a meteor.

Most of them are the size of a grain of sand and burn up in the Earth’s atmosphere. However, some could be the size of a pebble, or even a baseball. If you heard a boom, chances are that was the meteor “exploding” when it hit a certain level of the planet’s atmosphere.

“If you heat these things up quickly enough, they explode,” said Dr. Mark Pitts. “If they explode lower in the atmosphere with a lot more air, then you can get a noticeable auditory boom.”

Many people reported seeing the meteor throughout the Eastern and Southeastern portion of the state. Dr. Pitts says that’s because that corner of the state is typically the darkest and it’s the easiest to see stars and heavenly bodies.

Professors we spoke with Wednesday talked about the Perseid meteor showers, which peaks on August 16 between midnight and 6am. Experts say you may be able to see as many as 50 to 100 meteors per hour, coming out of the northeastern part of the sky.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.