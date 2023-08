ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Mainly sunny with highs in the middle 80′s today. Upper 80′s tomorrow with a partly sunny sky. Middle 80′s on Friday and dry. Slight chance for afternoon/evening showers on Saturday with highs in the low 80′s. Upper 70′s on Sunday with showers and thunderstorms likely.

