Krispy Kreme giving doughnuts to lottery losers

Lost the lottery? Krispy Kreme has an offer for you.
Lost the lottery? Krispy Kreme has an offer for you.(Source: Krispy Kreme/CNN/file)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Aug. 2, 2023 at 7:03 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Krispy Kreme said every lottery player can win some “dough” through Wednesday.

It comes as the Mega Millions jackpot reached $1.25 billion.

You’re unlikely to win the big time, but you’re guaranteed to win a doughnut.

All you must do is bring a Mega Millions ticket for Tuesday night’s big drawing or a losing ticket from any lottery to a Krispy Kreme location through Wednesday.

In return, you get a free original glazed doughnut, while supplies last.

Krispy Kreme said it definitely hit the lottery when it comes to its fans, there’s probably a billion reasons they love them so much, so this week they want them all to win some “dough.”

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Multiple agencies responded Tuesday to the scene on Steele Drive in Machesney Park for aid.
70-year-old worker crushed by concrete pipe in Machesney Park
An 8th grade student had his summer break turned upside down, when what he thought was a...
Winnebago community comes together for James Lewis
Crews battle the blaze Monday during mid-day traffic.
Vehicle fire, crash stalls traffic at busy Loves Park intersection
FILE - A commercial airliner flies Northwest across Lake Michigan in front of the "Full Buck"...
Second supermoon of the year happens tonight
61-year-old Harry Lawson, Jr. faces up to life in prison in the 2020 death of Steven Delorme.
Man gets 70 years for ‘exceptionally brutal’ murder in Rockford

Latest News

FILE - America's incandescent light bulb ban has gone into effect.
Incandescent light bulb ban goes into effect
The study deemed that AI appears to be safe to use in breast cancer detection and it...
AI-supported screenings increase breast cancer detection by 20%, study says
FILE - Taylor Swift performs during "The Eras Tour," May 5, 2023, at Nissan Stadium in...
Taylor Swift gives $55M in bonuses to crew
This video was captured by one of our security cameras at our transmitter site in Perry County.
Meteor from Perry County
Former President Donald Trump is set to appear in court Thursday. (Source: POOL/CNN/Getty...
Trump to appear in court in 2020 election indictment