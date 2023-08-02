Janesville driver accused of 4th OWI after crashing into vehicles

By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Aug. 2, 2023 at 4:16 PM CDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A driver allegedly crashed into multiple vehicles, including a police cruiser, and went the wrong way down the road while intoxicated, the Rock County Sheriff’s Office reports.

A caller told authorities around 4:35 p.m. Tuesday that a Jeep Wrangler was veering all over the road before pulling over near the 5100 block of East US Highway 14. A witness was going to check on the driver, but the Jeep pulled away and struck two vehicles before going westbound on US Highway 14.

Wisconsin State Patrol troopers and Janesville Police Department officers attempting to stop the Jeep found it going the wrong way on the highway, near North Harmony Townhall Road. Vehicles were forced to get out of the way because of the wrong-way driver, officials noted.

A sergeant attempted to stop the Jeep by pulling in front of it to force the Jeep driver to stop. The Jeep hit the JPD squad car during the maneuver and officials detained the driver.

The Janesville resident is accused of operating while intoxicated- fourth offense and second-degree recklessly endangering safety.

No one was hurt in the three crashes, Rock Co. Sheriff’s Office added.

