Deadly crash shuts down portion of 20th Street in Rockford

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Rockford drivers who use 20th Street for their commute can expect delays Wednesday morning. A deadly traffic crash has shut down the road near IL-251 on the city’s southeast side.

Rockford police say the fatal accident happened early Wednesday morning, before 1:30 a.m. in the 4500 block of 20th Street.

There’s no word yet on who the victim(s) may be, but police ask people to avoid the area as they investigate.

