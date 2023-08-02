Deadly crash shuts down portion of 20th Street in Rockford

(Pixabay)
By Marta Berglund
Published: Aug. 2, 2023 at 4:25 AM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Rockford drivers who use 20th Street for their commute can expect delays Wednesday morning. A deadly traffic crash has shut down the road near IL-251 on the city’s southeast side.

Rockford Police say the fatal accident happened early Wednesday morning, before 1:30 a.m. in the 4500 block of 20th Street.

There’s no word yet on who the victim(s) may be, but police ask people to avoid the area as they investigate.

Copyright 2023 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Multiple agencies responded Tuesday to the scene on Steele Drive in Machesney Park for aid.
70-year-old worker crushed by concrete pipe in Machesney Park
An 8th grade student had his summer break turned upside down, when what he thought was a...
Winnebago community comes together for James Lewis
Crews battle the blaze Monday during mid-day traffic.
Vehicle fire, crash stalls traffic at busy Loves Park intersection
FILE - A commercial airliner flies Northwest across Lake Michigan in front of the "Full Buck"...
Second supermoon of the year happens tonight
61-year-old Harry Lawson, Jr. faces up to life in prison in the 2020 death of Steven Delorme.
Man gets 70 years for ‘exceptionally brutal’ murder in Rockford

Latest News

Those at the event say they don’t want people to forget the idea behind National Night Out:...
Stateline communities celebrate the 40th anniversary of National Night Out
Those at the event say they don’t want people to forget the idea behind National Night Out:...
Stateline communities celebrate the 40th anniversary of National Night Out
Minni's Ice Cream Parlor will be at 211 Elm St., the site of the former Blue Line sports bar...
Ice cream parlor coming to downtown Rockford
(FILE) A Grey Wolf at Zoo New York. A new Wisconsin Dept. of Natural Resources wolf management...
Wisconsin officials add recommendations to new management plan to keep wolf population around 1,000