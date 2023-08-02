Dakota teacher faces child porn, unauthorized videotaping charges

STEPHENSON COUNTY, Ill. (WIFR) - A Dakota High School teacher and coach faces felony charges after an investigation for inappropriate contact with multiple underage girls.

Daniel Sheets, 37, was arrested Wednesday at a residence in the 100 block of S. Elm Street in Davis Junction under a warrant executed by the Stephenson County Sheriff’s Office. He faces three counts of child pornography and two counts of unauthorized videotaping alleged from October 2021.

The investigation was opened July 11 after a police report was filed by an official with the Dakota School District. Additional criminal charges are likely to be filed.

Authorities believe there could be additional students in the Dakota School District with information about Sheets. Those current or former students are encouraged to come forward and contact the Investigations Division at 815-235-8252.

