Charles Street Shoe Repair staying in Rockford

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A third-generation Rockford business that was set to move to Loves Park will be staying in the Forest City.

Owner Jeff Antinucci says now that he will not move Charles Street Shoe Repair to Windsor Road, he will lease space at Rockford Plaza.

“That’s what we are most happy about, that we’re able stay home,” said Antinucci, whose grandfather moved the business to Charles Street in 1961. “I’m really excited. And the Lord works in mysterious ways and how I was guided to back over here. And I feel very fortunate.”

Antinucci said Rockford Plaza was his first choice for his new shop when he learned his existing building at 2233 Charles St. would be demolished as part of a flood-mitigation plan. But he couldn’t come to terms on a sensible lease. That’s when he decided to move north. With that deal now scrapped, a new one with Rockford Plaza in the works.

Antinucci has always dreamed of opening a shoe-repair shop in Rockford Plaza because he says the complex was a big part of his childhood.

“Don’s Hobbies & Toys,” he said. “Tom King from King Flowers had a popcorn stand there. Oh, it was like playground.”

Rockford Plaza will be the fourth location for the business. Since 1961, all of them have been on Charles Street.

Neighbors say they’re happy that a business that has been a fixture in the Charles Street shopping corridor will be staying in the area where it began.

”It’s great to see him come over here and stay in the neighborhood,” said Tony Leon, owner of The Parlour Barbershop. Obviously, nothing is going to change for him because of the neighborhood. He’s not moving that far.”

Taylor Almquist works in Rockford and says a thriving small business community is key to a healthy community.

”It’s great he’s a local guy and is putting his money back into the community and getting that local help,” Almquist said. “And it’s the last place you can really get your shoe repairs.”

Antinucci plans to be open in Rockford Plaza by the end of the month. His new address will be 2450 Charles St.

