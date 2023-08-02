Burglary of South Beloit dispensary sparks investigation

SOUTH BELOIT, Ill. (WIFR) - Police are investigating a smash-and-grab burglary at Sunnyside cannabis dispensary in South Beloit.

Just before 5:30 a.m. Wednesday hours, a white GMC pickup truck with at least three people inside backed through the front doors of the business.

“Early this morning while we were closed, a pick-up truck backed through our front doors and the offenders vandalized our store and took some accessories,” Jason Erkes stated, a spokesperson from Sunnyside.

South Beloit police released a photo of the suspects captured from video surveillance inside the building. All Illinois cannabis dispensaries have extensive surveillance systems that feed directly to law enforcement.

Erkes said the offenders were unable to break into the business’s vault where the cannabis product is stored. “No employees were on-site and there were no injuries that we’re aware of.“

The store will be closed during repairs.

Anyone with information on the people pictured can call the South Beloit Police Department at 815-389-3491 or submit a tip anonymously at p3tips.com.

