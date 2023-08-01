Winnebago community comes together for James Lewis

WINNEBAGO, Ill. (WIFR) - An 8th grade student had his summer break turned upside down, when what he thought was a stomach ache, turned into an injury that caused five surgeries within a month.

After visiting a doctor, James Lewis was told his appendix had burst. Friends of James say since he has been hospitalized, he has lost 30 pounds. They say that doctors said he almost didn’t make it.

To show support for James, his teammates signed a helmet for him as he begins his road to recovery. Adam Beck is James’ coach, who says football practice has felt empty since it began last week.

“We’ve been able to still connect even though he’s been going through this and when he was in Rockford at the hospital and now up in Madison, you know, it’s pretty difficult to deal with but I think the team comes together whenever somebody from their family, their football family, is hurting,” said Beck.

After James went through his fifth surgery, hospital expenses began to stack up. A family friend of James, Erica Leming, sprang into action and created a spotfund page to help with costs.

“Everybody just asking how they could help, I had somebody else contact me to see if they could mow their lawn,” said Leming, “Another friend to see if they could put chemicals in their pool, I mean, just the outpouring of support has been really phenomenal.”

Even a lemonade stand was created to support James, with donations going toward his hospital bills.

“Just because of all the stuff he’s going through right now, we feel obviously really bad,” said Burkell Allen, who is classmates with James and was one of four children who set up the stand, “These two wanted to do a lemonade stand a couple of weeks ago, so we wanted to make some money and you know, have it go to him for it.”

