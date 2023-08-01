Sunshine, seasonable temperatures to stick around
Humidity to return later in the week
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - In a matter of a few hours, we’ll close the book on what turned out to be an eventful month of July. Thankfully, we’ll be doing so on a quiet, comfortable note.
August is to get underway on a similarly tranquil note, and signs point to the benign weather pattern to continue for at least a few more days. Sunshine is again to be in no short supply Tuesday, though a few clouds may dot our landscape from time to time. Temperatures may tick up a touch, likely topping out in the middle 80s, though humidity levels are to remain very much in control.
A good deal of sunshine is expected for both Wednesday and Thursday as well. Temperatures are to continue their steady climb, reaching around 85° and 89° Thursday, and humidity levels may inch up as well by the day.
Not surprisingly, as more moisture is infused into our atmosphere, the chances for a few showers and storms will pop back into the forecast. With that said, rain chances are far from a slam dunk. Should wet weather occur, rest assured it’d only be for brief amounts of time.
