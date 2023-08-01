Sunshine, seasonable temperatures to stick around

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - In a matter of a few hours, we’ll close the book on what turned out to be an eventful month of July. Thankfully, we’ll be doing so on a quiet, comfortable note.

August is to get underway on a similarly tranquil note, and signs point to the benign weather pattern to continue for at least a few more days. Sunshine is again to be in no short supply Tuesday, though a few clouds may dot our landscape from time to time. Temperatures may tick up a touch, likely topping out in the middle 80s, though humidity levels are to remain very much in control.

Sunshine will be joined by just a few clouds from time to time Tuesday. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

A good deal of sunshine is expected for both Wednesday and Thursday as well. Temperatures are to continue their steady climb, reaching around 85° and 89° Thursday, and humidity levels may inch up as well by the day.

Temperatures will warm a touch Wednesday as winds shift to the south. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Sunshine is to dominate for most of Thursday as well. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Humidity will creep back into the picture later in the week, but won't be as suffocating as last week. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Not surprisingly, as more moisture is infused into our atmosphere, the chances for a few showers and storms will pop back into the forecast. With that said, rain chances are far from a slam dunk. Should wet weather occur, rest assured it’d only be for brief amounts of time.

Rain chances will creep up a bit as things turn more muggy later in the week. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Copyright 2023 WIFR. All rights reserved.