Sunshine, seasonable temperatures to stick around

Humidity to return later in the week
By Mark Henderson
Published: Jul. 31, 2023 at 7:05 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - In a matter of a few hours, we’ll close the book on what turned out to be an eventful month of July. Thankfully, we’ll be doing so on a quiet, comfortable note.

August is to get underway on a similarly tranquil note, and signs point to the benign weather pattern to continue for at least a few more days. Sunshine is again to be in no short supply Tuesday, though a few clouds may dot our landscape from time to time. Temperatures may tick up a touch, likely topping out in the middle 80s, though humidity levels are to remain very much in control.

Sunshine will be joined by just a few clouds from time to time Tuesday.
Sunshine will be joined by just a few clouds from time to time Tuesday.(Mark Henderson, WIFR)

A good deal of sunshine is expected for both Wednesday and Thursday as well. Temperatures are to continue their steady climb, reaching around 85° and 89° Thursday, and humidity levels may inch up as well by the day.

Temperatures will warm a touch Wednesday as winds shift to the south.
Temperatures will warm a touch Wednesday as winds shift to the south.(Mark Henderson, WIFR)
Sunshine is to dominate for most of Thursday as well.
Sunshine is to dominate for most of Thursday as well.(Mark Henderson, WIFR)
Humidity will creep back into the picture later in the week, but won't be as suffocating as...
Humidity will creep back into the picture later in the week, but won't be as suffocating as last week.(Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Not surprisingly, as more moisture is infused into our atmosphere, the chances for a few showers and storms will pop back into the forecast. With that said, rain chances are far from a slam dunk. Should wet weather occur, rest assured it’d only be for brief amounts of time.

Rain chances will creep up a bit as things turn more muggy later in the week.
Rain chances will creep up a bit as things turn more muggy later in the week.(Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Copyright 2023 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The lifelong Rockford resident served 43 years with the Rockford Police Department and...
Former Winnebago County Deputy Chief Dominic Iasparro dies at age 74
Crews battle the blaze Monday during mid-day traffic.
Vehicle fire, crash stalls traffic at busy Loves Park intersection
FILE - Actor Paul Reubens, portraying Pee-wee Herman, poses for a portrait while promoting "The...
Pee-wee Herman actor and creator Paul Reubens dies from cancer at 70
61-year-old Harry Lawson, Jr. faces up to life in prison in the 2020 death of Steven Delorme.
Man gets 70 years for ‘exceptionally brutal’ murder in Rockford
An early morning fire causes an estimated $250,000 in damages
Dog dies, seven displaced after electrical fire in DeKalb

Latest News

Mark's Monday Forecast -- 7/31/2023
Sunshine
Beautiful Week Ahead
Beautiful Week Ahead
Aaron's Monday Morning Forecast--7/31/23
Sunshine should dominate for most, if not all of Monday.
Workweek to begin on warm, but quiet note