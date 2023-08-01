70-year-old worker crushed by concrete pipe in Machesney Park

MACHESNEY PARK, Ill. (WIFR) - A 70-year-old man is dead Tuesday after authorities say he was crushed onsite during road work in Machesney Park.

First responders dispatched just before noon to a road construction site in the 4000 block of Steele Drive in Machesney Park for aid.

Authorities say the man was at work with the accident happened and no foul play is suspected.

The man’s identity has not been released at this time.

The Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office reports they are working on an investigation into the death.

An autopsy is scheduled for Wednesday.

