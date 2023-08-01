Miami Marlins trade Beloit’s Kahlil Watson to Cleveland Guardians

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WIFR) - Kahlil Watson has been traded from the Miami Marlins to the Cleveland Guardians ahead of Tuesday’s 5 p.m. trade deadline.

The deal also sends third-baseman Jean Segura to the Guardians in exchange for first baseman Josh Bell.

Watson played most of the season with the Beloit Sky Carp. He batted .206 in 58 games for Beloit, with 41 hits and seven home runs to go along with 14 stolen bases.

The Marlins drafted Watson 16th overall in the 2021 MLB Draft.

