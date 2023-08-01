Miami Marlins trade Beloit’s Kahlil Watson to Cleveland Guardians

It’s a new era for baseball in Beloit.
It’s a new era for baseball in Beloit.(WMTV)
By Anthony Ferretti
Published: Aug. 1, 2023 at 5:54 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WIFR) - Kahlil Watson has been traded from the Miami Marlins to the Cleveland Guardians ahead of Tuesday’s 5 p.m. trade deadline.

The deal also sends third-baseman Jean Segura to the Guardians in exchange for first baseman Josh Bell.

Watson played most of the season with the Beloit Sky Carp. He batted .206 in 58 games for Beloit, with 41 hits and seven home runs to go along with 14 stolen bases.

The Marlins drafted Watson 16th overall in the 2021 MLB Draft.

Copyright 2023 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews battle the blaze Monday during mid-day traffic.
Vehicle fire, crash stalls traffic at busy Loves Park intersection
The lifelong Rockford resident served 43 years with the Rockford Police Department and...
Former Winnebago County Deputy Chief Dominic Iasparro dies at age 74
61-year-old Harry Lawson, Jr. faces up to life in prison in the 2020 death of Steven Delorme.
Man gets 70 years for ‘exceptionally brutal’ murder in Rockford
An 8th grade student had his summer break turned upside down, when what he thought was a...
Winnebago community comes together for James Lewis
FILE - Actor Paul Reubens, portraying Pee-wee Herman, poses for a portrait while promoting "The...
Pee-wee Herman actor and creator Paul Reubens dies from cancer at 70

Latest News

Robert Dofflemeyer wins the city classic after a playoff hole
2023 Greater Rockford Golf Classic ends in a playoff hole
Robert Dofflemeyer leads through day 2 of Greater Rockford Golf Classic at Sandy Hollow Golf...
Moving day at Sandy Hollow for the Rockford Golf Classic
Gabby Hammond on the 9th hole at Ingersoll Golf Club as she was tied for first after the first...
Golfers teed up for the first round of the Rockford Golf Classic
Rockford Park District hosts Buddy Baseball
Rockford Park District hosts Buddy Baseball