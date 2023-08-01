Ice cream parlor coming to downtown Rockford

By Jim Hagerty
Published: Aug. 1, 2023 at 5:52 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A vacant downtown restaurant space will soon be a place to grab a frozen treat.

Tom Minnihan is turning the former Blue Line sports bar at the corner of Elm and South Main streets into Minni’s Ice Cream Parlor and hopes to open by the end of the month.

Minni’s isn’t Minnihan’s first venture. He owns A&A Sisters Ice Cream in Genoa that’s doing well. He’s also been in the bar and restaurant business for 46 years. Tom and his son also own Minnihan’s Pub in Genoa and Minnihan’s bar in the William Brown Building in downtown Rockford.

Over the years, Minnihan has also owned bars in Belvidere, Loves Park, and Rockton. He says with the way downtown Rockord is growing, an ice cream shop kitty-corner from the BMO Center makes sense.

“There’s a lot of traffic in this area, especially with the BMO Center, with the IceHogs going, and of the other businesses in the area,” he said. “So, there’s a lot of foot traffic. We decided we’d put an ice cream store here because there’s really not one downtown as of yet.”

The new shop is in the lower level of the city-owned parking deck at the corner of Elm and South Main.

“Being able to have that space being utilized and offer something that’s going to offer a unique and new opportunity in that area is incredibly important,” said City of Rockford Economic Development Manager Anna Garrison.

Minnihan plans to start with ice cream and add pizza by the slice and hot dogs that are prepared off-site in the near future. The shop will include and arcade area.

