Gov. Pritzker signs bill banning e-cigarettes indoors

Pritzker bill signing
Pritzker bill signing(Blueroomstream.com)
By CBS Chicago Team
Published: Aug. 1, 2023 at 12:38 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHICAGO, Ill. (CBS) - On Friday, Governor JB Pritzker signed a bill banning indoor e-cigarette use in public spaces.

The new law adds e-cigarettes and vapes to the 2008 Smoke-Free Illinois Act that banned smoking in most public places in the state.

Governor Pritzker said this legislation will also help reduce air pollution and make a more accessible, healthy Illinois.

Sorensen shows support for Freeport water quality improvements
An 8th grade student had his summer break turned upside down, when what he thought was a...
An 8th grade student had his summer break turned upside down, when what he thought was a...
