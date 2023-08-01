Gov. Pritzker signs bill banning e-cigarettes indoors
Published: Aug. 1, 2023 at 12:38 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHICAGO, Ill. (CBS) - On Friday, Governor JB Pritzker signed a bill banning indoor e-cigarette use in public spaces.
The new law adds e-cigarettes and vapes to the 2008 Smoke-Free Illinois Act that banned smoking in most public places in the state.
Governor Pritzker said this legislation will also help reduce air pollution and make a more accessible, healthy Illinois.
Copyright 2023 WIFR. All rights reserved.