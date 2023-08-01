Clouds remain with rain chances decreasing across Rockford

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Our atmosphere has gained stability since the morning drastically lowering any rain chances across Rockford.

Our partly cloudy skies remain throughout the afternoon into our evening hours. Tonight would be a great night to enjoy dinner outside on a patio or to fire up the grill as temperatures around dinner time are in the lower 80s.

Overnight, clouds start to diminish with lows in the mid to lower 60s.

Tomorrow provides a bit more sunshine with mostly sunny skies with a comfortable high in the mid 80s with dew points in the mid 60s.

