Clouds remain with rain chances decreasing across Rockford

Clouds remain with rain chances decreasing across Rockford
Clouds remain with rain chances decreasing across Rockford(DJ Baker)
By DJ Baker
Published: Aug. 1, 2023 at 2:11 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Our atmosphere has gained stability since the morning drastically lowering any rain chances across Rockford.

Our partly cloudy skies remain throughout the afternoon into our evening hours. Tonight would be a great night to enjoy dinner outside on a patio or to fire up the grill as temperatures around dinner time are in the lower 80s.

Overnight, clouds start to diminish with lows in the mid to lower 60s.

Tomorrow provides a bit more sunshine with mostly sunny skies with a comfortable high in the mid 80s with dew points in the mid 60s.

Copyright 2023 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews battle the blaze Monday during mid-day traffic.
Vehicle fire, crash stalls traffic at busy Loves Park intersection
The lifelong Rockford resident served 43 years with the Rockford Police Department and...
Former Winnebago County Deputy Chief Dominic Iasparro dies at age 74
61-year-old Harry Lawson, Jr. faces up to life in prison in the 2020 death of Steven Delorme.
Man gets 70 years for ‘exceptionally brutal’ murder in Rockford
An 8th grade student had his summer break turned upside down, when what he thought was a...
Winnebago community comes together for James Lewis
FILE - Actor Paul Reubens, portraying Pee-wee Herman, poses for a portrait while promoting "The...
Pee-wee Herman actor and creator Paul Reubens dies from cancer at 70

Latest News

Tuesday Morning
Looks Great for the 1st Day of August
Looks Great for the 1st Day of August
Aaron's Tuesday Morning Forecast--8/1/23
Sunshine will be joined by just a few clouds from time to time Tuesday.
Sunshine, seasonable temperatures to stick around
Mark's Monday Forecast -- 7/31/2023