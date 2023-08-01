Average August ahead for the Stateline

Stateline (WIFR) - A seasonal shift in the jet stream signals cooler days ahead for the Rock River Valley region and

Despite a dry start, July ended on an average note in terms of rainfall and temperatures, and August looks to follow that trend.

The jet stream will shift slightly to the south during August and push our average daytime temperatures to around 82°.

Overnight lows will average 62°, giving you several days to shut off the air conditioner and throw open those windows.

Various models and weather data show rainfall totals are expected to average 4.7″.

El Niño will mostly affect states to our south and produce a more active hurricane season.

