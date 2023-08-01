Average August ahead for the Stateline

Average August ahead for the Stateline
Average August ahead for the Stateline(DJ Baker)
By DJ Baker
Published: Aug. 1, 2023 at 4:49 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Stateline (WIFR) - A seasonal shift in the jet stream signals cooler days ahead for the Rock River Valley region and

Despite a dry start, July ended on an average note in terms of rainfall and temperatures, and August looks to follow that trend.

The jet stream will shift slightly to the south during August and push our average daytime temperatures to around 82°.

Overnight lows will average 62°, giving you several days to shut off the air conditioner and throw open those windows.

Various models and weather data show rainfall totals are expected to average 4.7″.

El Niño will mostly affect states to our south and produce a more active hurricane season.

Copyright 2023 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews battle the blaze Monday during mid-day traffic.
Vehicle fire, crash stalls traffic at busy Loves Park intersection
The lifelong Rockford resident served 43 years with the Rockford Police Department and...
Former Winnebago County Deputy Chief Dominic Iasparro dies at age 74
61-year-old Harry Lawson, Jr. faces up to life in prison in the 2020 death of Steven Delorme.
Man gets 70 years for ‘exceptionally brutal’ murder in Rockford
An 8th grade student had his summer break turned upside down, when what he thought was a...
Winnebago community comes together for James Lewis
FILE - Actor Paul Reubens, portraying Pee-wee Herman, poses for a portrait while promoting "The...
Pee-wee Herman actor and creator Paul Reubens dies from cancer at 70

Latest News

Clouds remain with rain chances decreasing across Rockford
Clouds remain with rain chances decreasing across Rockford
Tuesday Morning
Looks Great for the 1st Day of August
Looks Great for the 1st Day of August
Aaron's Tuesday Morning Forecast--8/1/23
Sunshine will be joined by just a few clouds from time to time Tuesday.
Sunshine, seasonable temperatures to stick around