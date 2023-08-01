70-year-old worker crushed by concrete pipe in Machesney Park

Multiple agencies responded Tuesday to the scene on Steele Drive in Machesney Park for aid.
By Meghan Schobinger
Published: Aug. 1, 2023 at 4:28 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
MACHESNEY PARK, Ill. (WIFR) - A 70-year-old man dies Tuesday after authorities say he was crushed onsite during road work in Machesney Park.

First responders dispatched just before noon to a road construction site in the 4000 block of Steele Drive in Machesney Park for aid. The Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) also responded to the scene.

The man’s identity has not been released at this time.

The Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office reports they are working with OSHA on an investigation into the death.

