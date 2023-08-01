69-year-old worker crushed by concrete pipe in Machesney Park

Multiple agencies responded Tuesday to the scene on Steele Drive in Machesney Park for aid.
Multiple agencies responded Tuesday to the scene on Steele Drive in Machesney Park for aid.(Tim Braman)
By Meghan Schobinger
Published: Aug. 1, 2023 at 4:28 PM CDT
MACHESNEY PARK, Ill. (WIFR) - A 69-year-old man dies Tuesday after authorities say he was crushed onsite during road work in Machesney Park.

The accident happened just before noon Tuesday in the 4000 block of Steele Drive in Machesney Park.

Authorities say Roger Stambaugh of Rock City, Ill. was pinned between the pipe and an excavator while working the site. Co-workers rushed to unpin Stambaugh while first responders dispatched to the scene.

The Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) also responded to the scene.

Stambaugh was rushed to a nearby hospital but did not survive.

The Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office reports they are working with OSHA on an investigation into the death.

