Workweek to begin on warm, but quiet note

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - After a rather tumultuous week of weather in the Stateline, the weekend offered an opportunity for us all to take a collective breath.

No longer are we contending with extreme heat and oppressive humidity, as well as the heavy rain and severe weather that came along with them. Instead, our air conditioners have been allowed to take a break, as temperatures and humidity levels have both eased considerably

Thankfully, the tranquil weather we enjoyed this weekend is to continue into at least the infant stages of the work week. Sunshine is to dominate once again Monday, with just a few harmless clouds dotting the landscape. With winds generally light out of the west, we’ll encounter seasonable temperatures in the middle 80s to go along with eminently comfortable levels of humidity.

August is to open on a similarly quiet note, though temperatures are to warm slightly Tuesday as winds begin to shift to a more southerly direction. With that having been said, the day’s forecast high of 86° won’t feel unpleasant, as humidity levels are to remain in check.

Temperatures are to remain in similar territory Wednesday, though humidity levels may tick up a notch as winds become a bit more organized. Still, by all accounts, things are to remain more than tolerable.

We’re to see more in the way of humidity starting Wednesday night and even more so into Thursday, as temperatures again soar to near 90°. With elevated moisture levels present during that time frame, we’ll re-introduce a few storm chances into the forecast. However, we’re far from concerned about there being a repeat performance of the severe weather that unfolded late last week. Any storms we do get should be more garden variety in nature.

