Vehicle fire, crash stalls traffic at busy Loves Park intersection

Calls came in just before 3:30 p.m. for an accident with injuries. No word yet on how many people were involved.(Sydni Stoffregen)
By Meghan Schobinger
Published: Jul. 31, 2023 at 3:34 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
LOVES PARK, Ill. (WIFR) - Motorists should avoid the area of N. Second Street and Riverside Boulevard in Loves Park for a vehicle fire.

Calls came in just before 3:30 p.m. for an accident with injuries. No word yet on how many people are involved. First responders report traffic is stopped on all sides of the intersection.

Limited details have been released but emergency crews are working the scene.

This story is developing and will be updated as information is confirmed.

