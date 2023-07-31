Rockford Speedway hosts 14th annual Danny’s Toy Show event Sunday

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Rockford Speedway celebrates the 14th annual Dannys Toy Show Sunday with Live music, raffles and a car show. All of the proceeds collected from the event will go towards toys for children in the hospital.

Danny’s Toy Show was started by Dan Tritten who lost his son to a brain tumor. He says though this was a terrible experience, he found hope through how helpful and supportive the staff at Swedish American Hospital were to his family, which led him to start this event.

“See (the kids) kind of come to life and their eyes kind of get bright, it kind of gives them a sense of normality like they’re home again.’

The two bands that played at the speedway played for free.

All of the money collected from selling T-shirts, raffle tickets or donations is used to buy toys for kids who stay at the hospital overnight.

“We make sure they have Christmas presents,” Tritten said. “They have Easter baskets. They have Halloween things that come in so it’s an all-year-round thing. And what we do is we make sure we order direct from the manufacturer, and it send it directly to the hospital to avoid any sort of infection or anything like that.”

Tritten is currently figuring out where he will continue to do this after Rockford Speedway closes.

