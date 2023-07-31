Rockford man faces weapons charges after shots fired call

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A 27-year-old Rockford man faces several charges after a shots fired call leads to his arrest.

Just before 6 p.m. July 29, police officers responded to the 200 block of N. Day Avenue to investigate a call about shots being fired.

Witnesses told police that a suspect named Malik Williams, 27, allegedly stole a car and a handgun during a fight in Beloit, Wis., then drove from Beloit to the residence on N. Day Avenue in Rockford.

There, gunfire was exchanged between Williams and another vehicle. Officers located the reported stolen vehicle at a residence in the 1200 block of Preston Street in Rockford.

Police say that after a short standoff, Williams came outside and was taken into custody. He faces several weapons charges and possession of a stolen vehicle.

During the investigation, two handguns were recovered from inside the residence, including the stolen gun from Beloit.

