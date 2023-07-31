Rockford family business celebrates 35 years of caring for the community

Integrated HomeCare Services celebrates 35 Years of caring for the community
Integrated HomeCare Services celebrates 35 Years of caring for the community(WIFR)
By Meghan Schobinger
Published: Jul. 31, 2023 at 2:42 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - It’s been 35 years since Integrated HomeCare Services started serving families in northern Illinois and southern Wisconsin.

The full-service Durable Medical Equipment (DME) company was founded in 1988 by John Hatch, and provides in - home medical, respiratory and sleep therapy equipment along with on-staff professionals such as certified lactation consultants and certified mastectomy fitters.

“Our mission to help our customers remain at home safely, independently and with confidence has been the driving force in all we do.” Mark Hatch said, president of the company.

In honor of its anniversary, Integrated HomeCare is offering the following flash sales throughout the week:

  • Aug. 1: 15% off Entire Purchase (excludes stairlifts, Inogens and Airmini CPAPS)
  • Aug. 2: 15% off Rollators and Wheelchairs
  • Aug. 3: 15% off all bath equipment
  • Aug. 4: Free Gift with every purchase
  • Aug. 7: 10% discount for Vets, Healthcare Providers, Teachers, Senior Citizens (excludes stairlifts, Inogens and Airmini CPAPS)
  • Aug. 8: Mystery Gift! Pick card from Punch Bowl!
  • Aug. 9: BOGO 35% off compression stockings/diabetic socks
  • Aug. 10: $35 off purchase of $200 or more

For more information about Integrated HomeCare, call 815-965-9454 or visit http://www.integratedhc.com.

Copyright 2023 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The lifelong Rockford resident served 43 years with the Rockford Police Department and...
Former Winnebago County Deputy Chief Dominic Iasparro dies at age 74
An early morning fire causes an estimated $250,000 in damages
Dog dies, seven displaced after electrical fire in DeKalb
First responders dispatched just after 4:30 p.m. Friday for reports of thick, black smoke...
Burger King in Belvidere catches fire
Bubba, seen here in an undated photo, is a 15-year-old ball python that went missing from a...
Edgewater Neighborhood residents search for missing pet python
Anyone with information on Marina Lehnert's whereabouts is asked to contact the Boone County...
FOUND: 16-year-old girl located after reported missing in Belvidere

Latest News

Police lights
Rockford man faces weapons charges after shots fired call
61-year-old Harry Lawson, Jr. faces up to life in prison in the 2020 death of Steven Delorme.
Man gets 70 years for ‘exceptionally brutal’ murder in Rockford
Longstanding Rockford restaurant has potential buyer, says owner's son
Longstanding Rockford restaurant has potential buyer, says owner's son
Former Winnebago County Deputy Chief Dominic Iasparro dies at age 74
Former Winnebago County Deputy Chief Dominic Iasparro dies at age 74