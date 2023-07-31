Pilot injured after banner plane crashes into ocean near beach

Witnesses said bystanders rushed to the plane to help the pilot to safety. (SOURCE: WMBF)
By Kristin Nelson and Andrew McMunn
Published: Jul. 31, 2023 at 5:00 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF/Gray News) – Officials are investigating after a banner plane crashed onto a South Carolina beach.

WMBF reports the Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation Safety Board were called to look into the crash which occurred at 11:30 a.m. Monday at Myrtle Beach.

Cpl. Chris Starling with the Myrtle Beach Police Department said the pilot of the single-engine PA-18 was the only person on board. He was able to get out of the plane safely.

According to officials, witnesses said bystanders rushed to the crash site to help the pilot get out after the plane hit the water.

Witness Sue Boyd told WMBF she and another woman both called 911 after seeing the crash.

“The banner plane was all of a sudden going down super fast and then it just hit the water and went under. A bunch of civilians came and sprang into action into the water,” she said.

First responders treated the pilot, who was then taken to the hospital. He is expected to recover from his injuries.

The plane was removed from the surf via tow truck around 4 p.m. Crews removed the plane’s wings to properly load the aircraft.

Copyright 2023 WMBF via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The lifelong Rockford resident served 43 years with the Rockford Police Department and...
Former Winnebago County Deputy Chief Dominic Iasparro dies at age 74
An early morning fire causes an estimated $250,000 in damages
Dog dies, seven displaced after electrical fire in DeKalb
First responders dispatched just after 4:30 p.m. Friday for reports of thick, black smoke...
Burger King in Belvidere catches fire
FILE - Actor Paul Reubens, portraying Pee-wee Herman, poses for a portrait while promoting "The...
Pee-wee Herman actor and creator Paul Reubens dies from cancer at 70
Bubba, seen here in an undated photo, is a 15-year-old ball python that went missing from a...
Edgewater Neighborhood residents search for missing pet python

Latest News

Pilot hurt after banner plane crashes into ocean in Myrtle Beach, police say
FILE - Lori Vallow Daybell stands and listens as the jury's verdict is read at the Ada County...
Idaho mom Lori Vallow Daybell sentenced in deaths of 2 children and her romantic rival
Angus Cloud arrives at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party on Sunday, March 27, 2022, at the Wallis...
Angus Cloud, breakout star of ‘Euphoria,’ is dead at 25
An SUV believed to have been used in a hit and run in North Carolina is shown.
SUV driver intentionally hit 6 migrant workers, police say
Birth to Five Illinois helps children's' development as they grow.
Birth to Five Illinois helps families as their child develops