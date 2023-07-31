New North Boone Fire District #3 chief wants more funding

POPLAR GROVE, Ill. (WIFR) - North Boone Fire District #3 welcomes a new chief Sunday who says he is more than ready to take on the role but is nervous about the challenges he may face.

Their former fire chief for the last 16 years Gail Worley retires Sunday. E.J. Dilonardo who has 39 years of EMS experience steps into the role.

North Boone Fire District #3 serves about 12,000 people in Caledonia, Poplar Grove and Candlewick Lake. Leaders say their biggest drawback is minimal funding.

“I’m really walking into a great department,” Dilonardo said. “There’s not a lot to fix and I think we just look forward to the future.”

Dilonardo says his number one goal is to provide his crew with all of the equipment they need to stay safe.

“A lot of the small departments you just don’t have the funding to be able to do everything you need,” Worley said.

“Especially in the rural area we’re challenged unlike the larger cities that have a bigger budget that they can work from,” Dilonardo said.

Funding for fire departments comes from property taxes.

“Everybody don’t want to pay more taxes” Worley said. “I mean you got your schools you gotta do, fire service, EMS, everybody’s always short on funds.”

Dilonardo says prices keep increasing for the equipment and the supplies needed to protect the community.

“We need government to support the fire department and they do do a good job in certain areas but, you know, as the costs go up, we really need to look to them to step up too,” he said.

State Senator Steve Stadelman says the state does everything it can to help out local fire departments when they need it.

“A lot of times they can apply for state grants to help with that equipment,” he said. “That’s really the biggest role that’s taking place to make sure they have the updated equipment and all of the equipment they need to do the job.”

Dilonardo worked for the Rockford Fire Department for 30 years before coming to North Boone. He says rural firefighters have it more difficult because they have more land to cover and they’re further away from the hospital.

He says North Boone Fire District #3 is expected to reach 1,000 calls by the end of this year. They have about 25 firefighters on staff.

Copyright 2023 WIFR. All rights reserved.