Man gets 70 years for ‘exceptionally brutal’ murder in Rockford

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A Rockford man is sentenced Monday for his role in a 2020 murder that Winnebago County judges called “exceptionally brutal and heinous behavior, indicative of wanton cruelty.”

Harry Lawson received a 70 year prison sentence ordered to be served in full. He was found guilty earlier this year.

Lawson and co-defendant Dylan Myers were found guilty of the March 2020 brutal beating of Steven Delorme before dropping his body in a secluded area on 20th Avenue in Rockford.

Delorme was found and rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment, but did not survive.

Meyers is currently serving his 35 year sentence.

