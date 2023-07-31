Man gets 70 years for ‘exceptionally brutal’ murder in Rockford

61-year-old Harry Lawson, Jr. faces up to life in prison in the 2020 death of Steven Delorme.
61-year-old Harry Lawson, Jr. faces up to life in prison in the 2020 death of Steven Delorme.
By Meghan Schobinger
Published: Jul. 31, 2023 at 12:58 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A Rockford man is sentenced Monday for his role in a 2020 murder that Winnebago County judges called “exceptionally brutal and heinous behavior, indicative of wanton cruelty.”

Harry Lawson received a 70 year prison sentence ordered to be served in full. He was found guilty earlier this year.

Lawson and co-defendant Dylan Myers were found guilty of the March 2020 brutal beating of Steven Delorme before dropping his body in a secluded area on 20th Avenue in Rockford.

Delorme was found and rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment, but did not survive.

Meyers is currently serving his 35 year sentence.

