Local church hosts corn boil for charity Sunday

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - For the past 50 years, Rockford’s Aldersgate United Methodist Church has hosted a corn boil for the public to raise money for different local charities.

“Each ear of corn is spreading the good word of the Lord and we hope to continue that and make everybody happy, hopefully no one has a frown on their face today,” said Jay Alms, Aldersgate Corn Boil committee member.

Everyone got corn on the cob, a hot dog, a cookie and a beverage.

“The original church had a roof leak and many of the charter members were farmers, so they decided to have a corn boil, raise money to fix the roof,” Alms said. “And it was such a big hit they continued the tradition.

