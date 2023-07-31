Local artists support national effort to ban incandescent light bulbs

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The U.S. shuts down production of incandescent light bulbs starting Tuesday. People can still own and use incandescent lights, but companies have 75 days after Tuesday to stop making and selling them.

Incandescent lights were the standard because they provide warmth and enhance vibrant colors, but now that incandescent bulbs are out, LED lights will fully stock retail shelves. The Department of Energy pushed this ban to help households conserve energy and save money.

“As a professional photographer for over 25 years, I have to be flexible because a majority of our photography is on location,” said local photographer Brian Thomas.

Some local artists are excited about the change because they believe the use of LED lights has benefitted them.

“We’re creative people and we work through things,” Thomas said.

He made the switch to LED lighting 10 years ago and he says it makes his photographs better.

“The flash would go off and people would blink because of the bright lights being flashed at them where now with the LEDs always on, the light is consistent,” Thomas said.

He says he understands the switch may not be easy for all artists.

“It may be a little more challenging or a little more labor intensive,” Thomas said.

Coronado Performing Arts Center’s marquee is made up of 3,000 LED lightbulbs. Beth Howard, Friends of the Coronado Foundation executive director, says the center switched in 2021 and saves a lot of money.

“For a few hundred dollars a year, we can actually light this for like two hours every night, so it’s lit for the first time in many many years,” she said.

According to Howard, the original incandescent lights burned out a lot, but the Coronado also needed the correct LED lights to capture the historical warmth and brightness while using less wattage.

“Lighting in historic building are every bit of the architecture and we had to get it right, so we searched and searched,” she said.

Howard says the Coronado Performing Arts Center uses fluorescent light bulbs on the stage to ensure it can slowly dim the lights before a performance.

Copyright 2023 WIFR. All rights reserved.