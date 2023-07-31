Community rides for North Boone Fire District #2 Sunday

60 people spent Sunday morning cruising around Belvidere for the 6th annual Boone Post 77 American Legion Riders tradition.
By Elisa Reamer
Published: Jul. 30, 2023 at 10:32 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BELVIDERE, Ill. (WIFR) - 60 people spent Sunday morning cruising around Belvidere for the 6th annual Boone Post 77 American Legion Riders tradition. The ride started at 10 a.m. and then people met for live music and food at 2 p.m.

Proceeds from ride admission, 50/50 raffle tickets and donations will go to North Boone Fire District #2.

“Fire district two is looking to fund a new paramedic crew and van and everything and we want to try to help them out since they’re serving the community and we’d like to help anyone who does that as well,” said Kevin Brubach, Boone Post 77 Legion Riders current director.

Motorcycles and cars were a part of the event.

“It feels great that people show up,” Daniel Kelly, said Boone Post 77 Legion Riders future director. We put on these events all the time and when you get the turn out we just know the community is supporting and standing behind what you’re supporting and it’s a great thing.”

Copyright 2023 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The lifelong Rockford resident served 43 years with the Rockford Police Department and...
Former Winnebago County Deputy Chief Dominic Iasparro dies at age 74
First responders dispatched just after 4:30 p.m. Friday for reports of thick, black smoke...
Burger King in Belvidere catches fire
Anyone with information on Marina Lehnert's whereabouts is asked to contact the Boone County...
FOUND: 16-year-old girl located after reported missing in Belvidere
Bubba, seen here in an undated photo, is a 15-year-old ball python that went missing from a...
Edgewater Neighborhood residents search for missing pet python
An early morning fire causes an estimated $250,000 in damages
Seven displaced after DeKalb house electrical fire Saturday

Latest News

Everyone got corn on the cob, a hot dog, a cookie and a beverage.
Local church hosts corn boil for charity Sunday
Everyone got corn on the cob, a hot dog, a cookie and a beverage.
Local church hosts corn boil for charity Sunday
Demonstrations included archery, a tea ceremony and candy tricks.
Anderson Japanese Gardens celebrates Japanese Culture this weekend
Demonstrations included archery, a tea ceremony and candy tricks.
Anderson Japanese Gardens celebrates Japanese Culture this weekend
All proceeds collected are used to buy toys for kids who stay at the hospital overnight.
Rockford Speedway hosts 14th annual Danny’s Toy Show event Sunday