Community rides for North Boone Fire District #2 Sunday

BELVIDERE, Ill. (WIFR) - 60 people spent Sunday morning cruising around Belvidere for the 6th annual Boone Post 77 American Legion Riders tradition. The ride started at 10 a.m. and then people met for live music and food at 2 p.m.

Proceeds from ride admission, 50/50 raffle tickets and donations will go to North Boone Fire District #2.

“Fire district two is looking to fund a new paramedic crew and van and everything and we want to try to help them out since they’re serving the community and we’d like to help anyone who does that as well,” said Kevin Brubach, Boone Post 77 Legion Riders current director.

Motorcycles and cars were a part of the event.

“It feels great that people show up,” Daniel Kelly, said Boone Post 77 Legion Riders future director. We put on these events all the time and when you get the turn out we just know the community is supporting and standing behind what you’re supporting and it’s a great thing.”

