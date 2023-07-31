Birth to Five Illinois helps families as their child develops

By Kayleigh Randle
Published: Jul. 31, 2023 at 5:10 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
STATELINE, Ill. (WIFR) - Development in a child from the beginning of birth is so important as they grow into adults.

Which is why the organizations, Birth to Five Illinois, works in every community in the state to find out why families are not able to access early childhood services.

Livia Bane, a regional council manager, and Kelly McNeal, a family and community engagement specialist from Birth to Five Illinois are here today, to tell us about the organizations newly released Early Childhood Regional Needs Assessment.

