Anderson Japanese Gardens celebrates Japanese Culture this weekend

Demonstrations included archery, a tea ceremony and candy tricks.
By Elisa Reamer
Published: Jul. 30, 2023 at 10:35 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Japanese art, music and performances scattered the grounds of Rockford’s Anderson Japanese Gardens for its annual Japanese Summer Festival Saturday and Sunday.

“It’s so exciting to see guests come in and see something they’ve never seen before,” said Laura Speer, Japanese Anderson Gardens marketing manager.

Demonstrations included archery, a tea ceremony and candy tricks.

“Part of our mission is to expose our guests to another culture, and this is our way of honoring that Japanese culture that is so interictal in the design and idea of this Japanese garden that we have,” Speer said.

Copyright 2023 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The lifelong Rockford resident served 43 years with the Rockford Police Department and...
Former Winnebago County Deputy Chief Dominic Iasparro dies at age 74
First responders dispatched just after 4:30 p.m. Friday for reports of thick, black smoke...
Burger King in Belvidere catches fire
Anyone with information on Marina Lehnert's whereabouts is asked to contact the Boone County...
FOUND: 16-year-old girl located after reported missing in Belvidere
Bubba, seen here in an undated photo, is a 15-year-old ball python that went missing from a...
Edgewater Neighborhood residents search for missing pet python
An early morning fire causes an estimated $250,000 in damages
Seven displaced after DeKalb house electrical fire Saturday

Latest News

Everyone got corn on the cob, a hot dog, a cookie and a beverage.
Local church hosts corn boil for charity Sunday
Everyone got corn on the cob, a hot dog, a cookie and a beverage.
Local church hosts corn boil for charity Sunday
Demonstrations included archery, a tea ceremony and candy tricks.
Anderson Japanese Gardens celebrates Japanese Culture this weekend
All proceeds collected are used to buy toys for kids who stay at the hospital overnight.
Rockford Speedway hosts 14th annual Danny’s Toy Show event Sunday