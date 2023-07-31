Anderson Gardens in Rockford celebrates Japanese culture

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Japanese art, music and performances scattered the grounds of Rockford’s Anderson Japanese Gardens for its annual Japanese Summer Festival Saturday and Sunday.

“It’s so exciting to see guests come in and see something they’ve never seen before,” said Laura Speer, Japanese Anderson Gardens marketing manager.

Demonstrations included archery, a tea ceremony and candy tricks.

“Part of our mission is to expose our guests to another culture, and this is our way of honoring that Japanese culture that is so interictal in the design and idea of this Japanese garden that we have,” Speer said.

