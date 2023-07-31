2023 Greater Rockford Golf Classic ends in a playoff hole

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The final round of the Greater Rockford Men’s & Women’s Classic concluded on Sunday at Aldeen Golf Club. Robert Dofflemeyer came into the final round atop the leaderboard but had a few golfers on his tail. Dofflemeyer struggled on the back nine with five bogeys. While Rockford Lutheran rising junior Jake Guse shot par or better for 17 of the 18 holes in the final round. So the two went into a playoff hole where Dofflemeyer came out on top shooting a total of 205 for the three-day tournament.

On the women’s side, former Guilford golfer Kayla Sayyalinh came into the final round with a seven-stroke lead after shooting 70 on Saturday. She held that top spot winning by 13 strokes.

