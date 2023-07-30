Winnebago County residents, sanitation workers cope with heat wave

WINNEBAGO COUNTY (WIFR) - Some New Milford residents have problems with the smell coming from the Winnebago Landfill. One of them says this week’s heat wave adds to their ongoing problems from this smell.

Ken Lynch has lived near the landfill for more than 40 years... He says when the smell from the landfill gets into his lungs, it’s hard to breathe.

“This morning. It was so bad out here,” says Lynch. “In fact, it’d be burning in my lungs, my nose everything, couldn’t go back to sleep.”

While the smell from the landfill isn’t stronger this week, the heat worries Ken because of his lung issues. He recalls struggling to breathe Thursday evening because of the humidity and moisture in the air.

“I think our officials need to get together because they have ordinances in here for us to live peacefully in this county without this kind of thing going on this health risk and so forth that we’re going through today.”

Workers at Four Rivers Sanitation Authority also feel the impact of the heat as they maintain more than 1200 miles of sewer pipe.

“They work six to seven days a week so you know in the summertime because there’s a lot of work that’s out there, they are out there every day,” says Executive Director Tim Hanson.

Hanson says employees take more breaks and are provided with plenty of water and drinks with electrolytes.

“We got to make sure that we watch out for him and safety first always for everything that we do.”

Hanson adds they also spend hours digging holes, so it’s important they rotate as needed to minimize time outside.

“We have a great group of foremen and our workers are fantastic and we, knock on wood, haven’t had any issues with anybody with heat.”

Hanson says if they feel dehydrated or lethargic, they can cool off in their air conditioned vehicles.

