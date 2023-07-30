Winnebago County residents, sanitation workers cope with heat wave

By Anthony Ferretti
Published: Jul. 29, 2023 at 10:53 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WINNEBAGO COUNTY (WIFR) - Some New Milford residents have problems with the smell coming from the Winnebago Landfill. One of them says this week’s heat wave adds to their ongoing problems from this smell.

Ken Lynch has lived near the landfill for more than 40 years... He says when the smell from the landfill gets into his lungs, it’s hard to breathe.

“This morning. It was so bad out here,” says Lynch. “In fact, it’d be burning in my lungs, my nose everything, couldn’t go back to sleep.”

While the smell from the landfill isn’t stronger this week, the heat worries Ken because of his lung issues. He recalls struggling to breathe Thursday evening because of the humidity and moisture in the air.

“I think our officials need to get together because they have ordinances in here for us to live peacefully in this county without this kind of thing going on this health risk and so forth that we’re going through today.”

Workers at Four Rivers Sanitation Authority also feel the impact of the heat as they maintain more than 1200 miles of sewer pipe.

“They work six to seven days a week so you know in the summertime because there’s a lot of work that’s out there, they are out there every day,” says Executive Director Tim Hanson.

Hanson says employees take more breaks and are provided with plenty of water and drinks with electrolytes.

“We got to make sure that we watch out for him and safety first always for everything that we do.”

Hanson adds they also spend hours digging holes, so it’s important they rotate as needed to minimize time outside.

“We have a great group of foremen and our workers are fantastic and we, knock on wood, haven’t had any issues with anybody with heat.”

Hanson says if they feel dehydrated or lethargic, they can cool off in their air conditioned vehicles.

Copyright 2023 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Anyone with information on Marina Lehnert's whereabouts is asked to contact the Boone County...
FOUND: 16-year-old girl located after reported missing in Belvidere
First responders dispatched just after 4:30 p.m. Friday for reports of thick, black smoke...
Burger King in Belvidere catches fire
Bubba, seen here in an undated photo, is a 15-year-old ball python that went missing from a...
Edgewater Neighborhood residents search for missing pet python
Excessive heat
Rockford events canceled Friday due to severe weather advisory
Authorities said Carlee Russell, seen in this booking photo, was charged with two misdemeanors.
Carlee Russell charged in kidnapping hoax

Latest News

Organizers say they were pleased with the turnout given the circumstances this week.
Saturday marks final day of Stephenson County Fair
Redemption Church gave away nearly 400 backpacks filled with school supplies ahead of the...
Belvidere church packs kids bags with school supplies
Hundreds of people from the community gathered for the Rhythm of the Heart Music Festival at...
Loves Park hosts Rhythm of the Heart Music Festival
Organizers say they were pleased with the turnout given the circumstances this week.
Final day of Stephenson County Fair