Saturday marks final day of Stephenson County Fair

By Anthony Ferretti
Published: Jul. 29, 2023 at 11:02 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FREEPORT Ill. (WIFR) - Despite a hot week across the Stateline, it didn’t stop hundreds of people from enjoying the Stephenson County Fair. Saturday was the fifth and final day of this year’s festivities.

Organizers say they were pleased with the turnout given the circumstances this week. The fair’s Executive Manger Kate Boyer says there are several festivities added to this year’s fair such as a straw bale decorating contest and a welding competition.

“We’ve enjoyed focusing on the agri-tourism and focusing on the education and building back community. With COVID everybody feels isolated and really coming back to that sense of community, getting out and spending time with each other.”

