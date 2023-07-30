Moving day at Sandy Hollow for the Rockford Golf Classic

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) -With 36 holes down and 18 to go, anything can happen at the Greater Rockford Golf Classic as play continued for the second round Saturday at Sandy Hollow Golf Club.

Former Belvidere golfer Robert Dofflemeyer was leading coming into today and kept that spot atop the leaderboard throughout the second round. He finished four under par. But right on his tail is Guilford grad, Cody Rhymer. He had a better day today as he shot 68 with a solid back nine having birdied twice and picked up an eagle on the 15th hole. Rockford Lutheran rising junior Jake Gose also had a good day today as he is only one stroke behind second with two under par.

As for the women, Gabby Hammond was tied for first yesterday but has fallen to share third place after tallying six bogies on the back nine. That left Kayla Sayyalinh in sole custody of the top spot with a solid lead of seven strokes.

Sunday will be the final round of the classic at Aldeen Golf Club.

Men’s Leaderboard - Second round, Top 10

1. Robert W. Dofflemyer -4 (67)

2. Cody Rhymer -3 (68)

3. Jake Guse -2 (69)

T4. Justin Sick E (71)

T4. TJ Baker E (71)

T4. Matt LaMarca E (71)

T4. Kyle Rhymer E (71)

T8. Danny Gorman +1 (72)

T8. Bennett J. Baker +1 (72)

T10. Ryan Arnold +2 (73)

T10. Matt Marinaro +2 (73)

T10. Dallas Traser +2 (73)

T10. Drew Grygiel +2 (73)

T10. Denis Watson Jr. +2 (73)

Women’s Leaderboard - Top 5

1. Kayla Sayyalinh -1 (70)

2. Eva Greenberg +6 (77)

T3. Kyra Simon +8 (79)

T3. Gabby Hammond +8 (79)

5. Ella Greenberg +11 (82)

