Loves Park hosts Rhythm of the Heart Music Festival

LOVES PARK, Ill. (WIFR) - Hundreds of people from the community gathered for the Rhythm of the Heart Music Festival at the Loves Park Festival Grounds.

The free all-day festival features live music, a car show, and more than 50 local and regional vendors. There is also a K-9 demonstration with fireworks to round out the event.

“We had out 75th birthday last year. It was a huge success. The staff, we had a meeting afterwards. We decided we’re going to start doing this every year. We’ve put it together over the last 10 months. today’s great. today’s been great,” says Loves Park Mayor Greg Jury.

